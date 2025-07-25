Joe Rogan Slams Kash Patel Over Epstein Files: ‘Everyone Knows It Doesn’t Make Any Sense’ | Video

Joe Rogan isn’t holding back about Kash Patel’s past comments on the Epstein case a month after he guested on the podcast.

The “Joe Rogan Experience” host slammed the FBI director alongside his latest guest, former CIA agent Mike Baker, on Friday’s episode. Rogan explained that Patel’s discussion about the Epstein files last month doesn’t make “any sense” to him.

“The Epstein stuff is so crazy, because when Kash Patel was on here and he was like, ‘There’s no — there’s nothing,’ I was like, what are you talking about?” he recalled. “Yeah, I didn’t even know what to say.”

He later continued: “People were like, why didn’t you push back more? My thought was like, I’m just going to put this out there and let the Internet do its work because there’s nothing I could — the guy’s saying there’s no tapes, there’s no video. That doesn’t make any sense. Everyone knows it doesn’t any sense.”

Since Patel guested on the show, the DOJ and FBI released a memo that there was no substantial evidence regarding a client list created by the late, disgraced financier. The news of a lack of a list came months after Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News that she was in possession of a list of that very nature.

“It’s sitting on my desk right now to review,” she said back in February. “That’s been a directive by President Trump.”

Patel was equally cagey about the list when Rogan asked him about it in June. The host also wondered if there was video of the island Epstein reportedly flew his clients to. “Not of what you want,” he replied.

The FBI director also maintained his opinion that Epstein did commit suicide in prison — a detail that many conspiracy theorists combat. They point to a possibility that powerful people on this supposed client list had Epstein killed to keep him quiet.