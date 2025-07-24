Stephen Colbert Roasts Trump Over WSJ Epstein Files Report: ‘Mystery Man Known Only as Micropenis DJT’ | Video

Stephen Colbert roasted President Donald Trump for reportedly being named in the Epstein files in a video posted to social media on Wednesday. The recently axed late night host titled the clip, “In the words of Elon Musk, ‘Donald Trump is in the Epstein files.’”

“There’s been a lot of smoking guns in this case, but shortly before we taped this show, we got the smokiest yet — because the Wall Street Journal is now reporting that back in May, Attorney General Pam Bondi informed the president that his name was in the Epstein files,” Colbert told his audience. “‘But he said he hardly knew the guy!’”

“You know how they say there’s no such thing as bad publicity? They’re not talking about this,” he continued. “The president wasn’t alone. An official familiar with the documents said they contain hundreds of other names. Of course, names like Donald Trump, Donald John Trump, Donald J. Trump, Donny Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Father, Big Daddy, Big Daddy Bronzer, aka the Donald and a mystery man known only as micropenis DJT.”

The late-night host was fired up in his monologue, gleefully chanting “he’s in the files!” Last Thursday, Colbert announced that CBS will be dropping him as a host and canceling “The Late Show” altogether next May.

This announcement came after Colbert criticized his network’s parent company, Paramount Global, of paying a “big fat bribe” to President Trump by settling his lawsuit over a “60 Minutes” segment broadcast during the presidential campaign, paying out $16 million. The media giant is still awaiting FCC approval of its pending $8 billion merger with Skydance Media.

On his first night back since the cancellation, several late night hosts rallied around Colbert, showing their support for him by attending his first show back. Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jon Stewart, John Oliver, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper all appeared in the audience as Lin Manuel Miranda and Weird Al Yankovic played a Coldplay song and alluded to the since viral fan camera. The last couple they panned to was an animation of Trump and the Paramount logo cuddling and hiding from the camera like the viral Coldplay concert affair couple.