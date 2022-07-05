Joe Rogan has never had Donald Trump on his podcast, and apparently, that’s by choice. This week, the host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” said the former president was offered to him many times, and he refused each one out of defiance.

During an interview on Lex Friedman’s own podcast on Monday, Rogan admitted that, though he’s often parroted the same misinformation and talking points the Trump administration did, he’s not actually a Trump fan.

“I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said no, every time,” Rogan said. “I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.”

That said, Rogan made a few jabs at others who didn’t support the twice-impeached former president, but he reiterated that he sees Trump as a true “threat” to the order of things in the U.S.

“When people look back historically about the division in this country, he’s such a polarizing figure that so many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him because he is an existential threat to democracy itself,” Rogan said.

When pushed on the fact that Rogan has had others on his podcast who he does not agree with, like Kanye West, Rogan got steely.

“Yeah, but Kanye’s an artist. Kanye doing well or not doing well doesn’t change the course of our country,” he said.