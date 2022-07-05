We've Got Hollywood Covered
Fussing Over Camera Angles Is a Trump Family Tradition in New Trailer for Alex Holder’s Jan. 6 Documentary

No bombshells here – but a lot of Donald, Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr. fluffing up their shots

Trump Family

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 27: U.S. President Donald Trump's children, (L-R) Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump, sit on the stage as their father delivers his 70-minute acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump gave the speech in front of 1500 invited guests. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Donald Trump is obsessed with his on-camera appearance – and apples don’t fall far from trees.

The former President and his children Ivanka, Don. Jr. and Eric fuss over their pre-interview camera angles to humorous effect in the first trailer for “Unprecedented,” the all-access documentary that Alex Holder shot during the 2020 election. The Jan. 6 Special Committee has subpoenaed Holder’s footage to use as evidence, but has yet to show any of it during televised hearings.

Back when “flip-flopping” was a political sin, then-President Trump’s indecision over a glass of water in his shot might have gotten him impeached a third time – but that’s about the extent of any material evidence from the footage revealed Tuesday by Politico. We also see Ivanka fret over a visible line at the waist of her dress, cheekily suggesting she pick up an attending lap dog (not hers) as cover.

Between the committee’s backroom plans and a deal with Discovery to release “Unprecedented” sometime this summer, it makes sense that Holder’s best cards will stay unplayed for now. But the trailer gives us a sense of the intimate and familiar nature of his access, which includes interviews with Trump, his children, and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Notably absent: First Lady Melania Trump, who doesn’t appear in an interview setting – or anywhere, for that matter.

There are flashes of Capitol rioters that appear to be new, including one riled-up trespasser yelling “We’e got to get the roaches out!” and other dramatic scenes of forceful violence – but that’s nothing we haven’t seen already during the Jan. 6 hearings’ early days. And much of the footage was taken at public events – like a rally where Don Jr. bellows “We will make liberals cry again!”

If we learned anything from the first “Unprecedented” trailer, it’s to always assume you’re on the record when a documentary filmmaker is around – and know when the camera is rolling.

