MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough pulled no punches Wednesday morning when criticizing Republicans for their continued support of former President Donald Trump.

Scarborough’s searing takedown was sparked by the FBI’s recent raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence to recover classified documents he took with him when leaving the White House. But his rant quickly moved on to topics such as abortion, the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and more.

Scarborough wondered if Republican politicians and voters are asking “Why is my party defending a coup attempt against the United States government, stopping a peaceful transition?”

He continued: “Why is my government actually cheering on people who beat the hell out of cops on that day? Why is that okay for them? It’s crazy. The Republican Party has put themselves in a position where they have to defend a former president stealing boxes of classified information. By the way, they don’t have to do this. They just are. And they can’t stop themselves… They don’t have to defend him, but they are going down with the ship.”

The U.S. government retrieved more than 320 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago since January, 100 of which were seized during the FBI’s recent search. Some of these records were classified as “top secret.” Trump is under investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act for the potential mishandling of sensitive materials connected to national security.

Scarborough also put the GOP under the microscope through the lens of the country’s shifting abortion laws.

“Republicans are waking up to see that they’ve got a party that is electing candidates in primary contests that are bragging about making a 14-year-old girl who is raped by her uncle have a forced birth in the state of Michigan,” he said. “We have a 10-year-old girl being raped in Ohio and having to flee the state before authorities there compel her to have a forced birth. And not even let her parents or preacher or mental health counselors or doctors have any say at all. It’s just a forced birth.”

