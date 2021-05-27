Former congressman Joe Walsh announced late Wednesday that his radio show has been canceled by a boss he described as a “big Trumper.”

“Some bad news. Looks like I’ve lost my radio show. The network is run by a big Trumper, and he’s wanted to boot me for awhile. Looks like it finally happened,” tweeted the former Tea Party conservative who has recently amended some of his views and been on a little media blitz to apologize for past comments on Islam, affirm Black Lives Matter and slam his conservative media peers for spreading “disinformation.”

A representative for Gab Radio Network did not immediately return a request for comment. The landing page for his program, “The Joe Walsh Show,” is still live on the site, advertising him as “the ONLY anti-Trumpism conservative voice in conservative talk radio.”

He went on, “Not surprised, but I am bummed. I thought it was so important to have ONE anti-Trump conservative voice on the radio.”

His most recent tweet prior to that announcement was one declaring former president Donald Trump “ought to be convicted.”

Later, he mused, “It’s such a crazy time. I’m a conservative. I’ve grown. I’ve opened my heart. I’ve listened. I’ve learned. But I’m still a conservative. But because I am so outspoken against Trump & Trumpism, I have absolutely no future in the GOP or the conservative media world. So darn crazy.”