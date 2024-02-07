Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones to Star in Adaptation of Denis Johnson’s ‘Train Dreams’

Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones will star in director Clint Bentley’s “Train Dreams.” Bentley and “Sing Sing” screenwriter Greg Kwedar will pen the script, an adaptation of the novella of the same name from Pulitzer Prize-nominated author Denis Johnson. Production is set to begin in April in Washington State.

Black Bear intends to finance the film and will introduce it to international buyers during the European Film Market next week. WME Independent is handling U.S. sales.

Marissa McMahon and Ashely Schlaifer from Kamala Films will produce alongside Will Janowitz, Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler for Black Bear. Black Bear’s John Friedberg, Kwedar, Casey Affleck, and Scott Hinckley will executive produce.

Per the official synopsis: “Train Dreams” is the sweeping and poignant tale of Robert Grainier (Edgerton), a day laborer employed as a logger helping to expand the railways across America. Forced to spend prolonged periods of time away from his wife, Gladys (Jones), and their young daughter, Grainier struggles to make sense of his place in a rapidly changing world. As his story unfolds, he experiences great love, unspeakable loss, unique bonds, on a journey that is both distinct and universal.

“Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar are two of the most exciting American filmmakers working today,” said Black Bear’s Schwarzman in a statement. “After a tremendous collaboration on ‘Sing Sing,’ we’re thrilled to back their next project in ‘Train Dreams,’ one of the most beautiful scripts we’ve ever read. Our friends at Kamala Films have developed an epic, and we cannot wait for Joel and Felicity to bring to life these incredible characters.”

Bentley is coming off the critically acclaimed “Jockey,” which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The film won the 2021 U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Actor. “Train Dreams” continues Bentley’s collaboration with Kwedar, who also co-wrote “Jockey.” Their upcoming film “Sing Sing” stars Oscar-nominee Colman Domingo.

Edgerton was most recently seen in the George Clooney historical story, “The Boys in the Boat” and will be in “The King” alongside Timothee Chalamet. He also has appeared in the likes of “Thirteen Lives” and “The Great Gatsby.”