Joel Kim Booster Joins Maya Rudolph Comedy at Apple TV+

“Sunnyside” star Joel Kim Booster has joined the cast of the untitled Maya Rudolph comedy at Apple TV+, the streamer announced Thursday.

Picked up straight-to-series back in March, the series stars Rudolph as Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but $87 billion.

Booster will play Nicholas, Molly’s loyal assistant. “Pose” alum Michaela Jaé “MJ” Rodriguez also stars.

Alan Yang (“Little America,” “Master of None”) and Matt Hubbard (“30 Rock,” “Forever”) are co-creators, writers and executive producers on the series.

Rudolph also serves as an executive producer through her production company, Animal Pictures, with partners Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens also executive producing. Dave Becky of 3 Arts will executive produce as well. The series hails from Universal Television.