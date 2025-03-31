John Boyega Says His ‘Star Wars’ Debut as the First Black Lead Faced Backlash Because the Franchise Is ‘So White’

While recalling the moment he made history as the first Black lead to helm a “Star Wars” film, John Boyega said his role as Finn in “The Force Awakens” was significant because the iconic franchise has been “so white” for so long.

“Lemme tell ya, ‘Star Wars’ always had the vibe of being in the most whitest, elite space,” Boyega said in Apple TV+’s “Number One on the Call Sheet,” which spotlights Black actresses and actors who’ve risen to the top of Hollywood production call sheets and their experiences along the way.

“It’s a franchise that’s so white that a Black person existing in [it] was something,” he shared in the two-part documentary. “You can always tell it’s something when some ‘Star Wars’ fans try to say, ‘Well, we had Lando Calrissian and Samuel L. Jackson!’ It’s like telling me how many cookie chips are in the cookie dough. It’s like, they just scattered that in there, bro!”

He continued, calling the experience a “fundamental” moment in his career: “They’re OK with us playing the best friend, but once we touch their heroes, once we lead, once we trailblaze, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, it’s just a bit too much! They’re pandering.’”

Boyega made his debut as Finn when “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” hit theaters on Dec. 15, 2015. He went on to reprise the role in “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker.” While some fans celebrated the universe for diversifying its characters, many shared racist and insensitive comments over Boyega’s casting.

Back in 2020, the actor spoke out about the reaction, calling out Disney for propping up Black talent in the media as significant characters only for audiences to learn their roles aren’t actually leading once they get to the theaters.

“What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up,” Boyega previously told Rolling Stone.

“I’m the only cast member who had their own unique experience of that franchise based on their race,” he added at the time. “Let’s just leave it like that. It makes you angry with a process like that. It makes you much more militant; it changes you. Because you realize, ‘I got given this opportunity but I’m in an industry that wasn’t even ready for me.’ Nobody else in the cast had people saying they were going to boycott the movie because [they were in it]. Nobody else had the uproar and death threats sent to their Instagram DMs and social media, saying, ‘Black this and Black that and you shouldn’t be a Stormtrooper.’ Nobody else had that experience. But yet people are surprised that I’m this way. That’s my frustration.”

“Number One on the Call Sheet” is now streaming on Apple TV+.









