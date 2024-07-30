John Carroll Lynch Joins ‘Bosch’ Renée Ballard Spin-Off From Prime Video

John Carroll Lynch is officially set to join Prime Video’s untitled Renée Ballard series, the second spin-off of Amazon MGM’s Prime Video series “Bosch.” The 10-episode project will follow Detective Renée Ballard as she takes charge of the LAPD’s new cold case division.

The show’s official description reads, “When Ballard uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she’ll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.”

Lynch will play Thomas Laffont, according to a statement from Amazon, “a retired former police partner who comes back to help Ballard run the Cold Case Department. A kind, seasoned detective, and crack interrogator — he’s a rock for Ballard.”

The actor was recently featured in Pamela Adlon’s movie “Babes” and Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” He also directed Harry Dean Stanton’s final film, “Lucky.”

The story is based on the book series by New York Times bestselling author Michael Connelly, who will also executive produce the project.

The character of Renée Ballard is an LAPD detective inspired by real-life detective Mitzi Roberts. She was first introduced to the Harry Bosch series through the novel “The Late Show” in 2017. It was announced that Ballard would be played by actress Maggie Q (“Designated Survivor”) back in March.

The untitled project is the third installment in Connelly’s “Bosch” universe. The original “Bosch” ran on Prime Video from 2014-2021. The sequel, “Bosch: Legacy,” debuted on Amazon Freevee in May 2022.

“This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of ‘Bosch: Legacy.’ Fans of the books will love it,” Connelly said.