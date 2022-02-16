John Cena to Star in Live-Action/Animated Hybrid ‘Coyote vs Acme’

“Peacemaker” headliner John Cena is set to star in the Warner Animation Group live-action/animated hybrid “Coyote vs. Acme,” according to an insider with knowledge.

“Coyote vs. Acme” will feature Wile E. Coyote and explore his misfortunes with the famed Acme gadget company that supplies him during his hunt for the elusive Roadrunner. Dave Green (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”) will direct from a screenplay co-written by “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Suicide Squad” director James Gunn alongside Jeremy Slater, Jon and Josh Silberman and Samy Burch. Gunn will also produce alongside Chris DeFaria.

The film is set for release on July 21, 2023.

Speaking of “Peacemaker,” the show will return for a second season, HBO Max revealed on Wednesday. “Guardians of the Galaxy” filmmaker James Gunn will write and direct all episodes for “Peacemaker” Season 2, after writing the entireity of Season 1 and directing the majority of it himself.

The HBO Max series is a continuation of the John Cena character from Gunn’s 2021 R-rated DC film “The Suicide Squad.” The Season 1 finale debuts Thursday, Feb. 17 on HBO Max.

Last year, Cena appeared opposite Vin Diesel in the latest installment of “The Fast and Furious” franchise titled “F9.”

Cena is repped by ICM Partners.