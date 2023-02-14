Paramount has entered a first-look, multi-year deal with GoldDay, the newly formed production company of filmmakers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

The “Game Night” and “Vacation” writer-director-producer duo has teamed up with the studio and eOne on “Dungeons & Dragons: Honors Among Thieves,” which hits theaters on March 31.

According to a release, GoldDay will focus on “telling unique stories that defy easy genre classification,” with the intention of creating “entertainment that takes viewers on a journey they haven’t been on before. As Hitchcock put it, films that play the audience like a piano.”

“We are honored and excited to be hanging our shingle at the home of Don Corleone, Norma Desmond and Ferris Bueller,” Francis Daley and Goldstein said in a statement. “Brian Robbins, Michael Ireland, Daria Cercek and everyone in the Paramount family have been incredible partners during the making of our ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ film, not only supporting our vision but actively contributing to it. We look forward to many years of continued collaboration on stories that subvert expectations and cross genres in unique ways.”

Robbins, the CEO and President of Paramount Pictures said: “John and Jonathan have a proven track record for drawing in a broad range of audiences with storytelling that is equally big in scale and scope as it is full of heart and humor, and we are thrilled they have decided to make Paramount their home.”

Added Motion Picture Group Co-Presidents Michael Ireland and Daria Cercek, “’Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ is the perfect movie to kick off our partnership with John and Jonathan. Its ambitious vision, clever storytelling and distinctive tone make it a great showcase for their talent, and we can’t wait for what’s to come!”

Prior to “Dungeons & Dragons,” Daley and Goldstein directed “Game Night,” starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, and wrote and directed New Line’s 2015 reboot of “Vacation.” Other writing credits include “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Vacation Friends,” “Horrible Bosses” and its sequel, “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” and ”The Incredible Burt Wonderstone.”