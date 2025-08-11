John Malkovich Joins Apple TV+’s ‘Prodigies’ in Guest Star Role

John Malkovich has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s “Prodigies.”

Malkovich will guest star in the upcoming romantic comedy series, which stars Will Sharpe and Ayo Edebiri as two ex-child prodigies who have been together since they were children. Malkovich reunites with Edebiri after the pair starred in A24’s “Opus,” where Malkovich played ’90s pop superstar Alfred Moretti and Edebiri played journalist Ariel Ecton.

In addition to Sharpe and Edebiri, Malkovich joins “Prodigies” cast members Andrene Ward-Hammond, Yumi Asō, Tobias Menzies, Rina Sawayama, Sophia Di Martino, Reece Shearsmith, Nabhaan Rizwan, Meera Syal and Lolly Adefope.

Billed as an unusual take on a classic romantic comedy, “Prodigies” follows Didi (Edebiri) and Ren (Sharpe) in their early 30s as they start to question whether their very ordinary existence is living up to the extraordinary promise of their childhood, and, inevitably, they find themselves asking the same questions of their relationship, per the official logline.

Sharpe, who can be seen in Lena Dunham’s “Too Much” opposite Megan Stalter and also starred in “The White Lotus” Season 2 and “A Real Pain,” created and wrote “Prodigies” and serves as an EP alongside Edebiri, Jane Featherstone, Naomi de Pear and Katie Carpenter for Sister.

Malkovich is best known for “Being John Malkovich,” “Dangerous Liaisons,” “In the Line of Fire,” “Burn After Reading,” “Red” and “Red 2,” among others. On the TV side, Malkovich has appeared in “Ripley,” “The New Look,” “Billions,” “Space Force,” “The New Pope” and “The ABC Murders.”

Malkovich is represented by WME.