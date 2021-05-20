John Rakich Named President of Location Managers Guild International

Location Managers Guild International announced on Thursday that John Rakich has been elected as its new president, succeeding previous president and founder Mike Fantasia, who steps down from the post he has held for the past three years.



“I am honored and humbled that the board has trusted me to lead the LMGI and am proud to carry on the

incredible work done by our past presidents and board members, all equally responsible for bringing the Guild to where we are today. I look forward to working with this dedicated group of international location professionals to have us grow larger and stronger than before. It is exciting to show the world who and what we are, not only as indispensable creative collaborators but also as proven leaders and trailblazers, especially these days as we recover from the global pandemic,” said Rakich.



Rakich has served as a location manager for over 20 years, with film and TV credits that include “American Gods,” “Pixels,” and “Hemlock Grove.” He is also a long-time member of the Directors Guild of Canada in the Ontario District

Council, now as board member and their current Locations Caucus Representative.

“It’s somewhat bittersweet to step down from a Board that I had the privilege to serve on for well over a decade,” Fantasia said. “I do so with the knowledge that the Guild is poised for even bigger accomplishments under the able guidance of John Rakich and the newly formed Board. I will still be involved in various Guild initiatives involving education, recruitment and retention, and I look forward to continue serving in any way I can.”

Also elected by the 2021 LMGI Board of Directors as Officers of the Executive Committee are 1st Vice President JJ Levine, 2nd Vice President Alison A. Taylor, Treasurer Ken Haber and Secretary Jen Farris. Newly elected board members Angus Ledgerwood (UK), Robin Macdonald (Canada), and Scott Trimble (California) will serve alongside returning members Alison A. Taylor (CA), Ken Haber (CA), Jimmy Ayoub (New York), Edward Mazurek (CA), and Mac Gordon (Georgia).