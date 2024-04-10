Disney and Warner Bros. Veteran John Rood Named Magid Chief Brand and Communications Officer

John Rood has been named the Chief Brand and Communications Officer for Magid, the consulting, consumer intelligence and activation firm. Prior to joining the company, the entertainment marketing veteran worked for a combined 25 years at Disney and Warner Bros.

In his new role, Rood will be part of Magid’s executive leadership team and will report directly to CEO Brent Magid. He will oversee brand strategy, product marketing, corporate communications, sales support and events for the company. Rood will be based in Los Angeles but will travel often to the company’s offices in New York and Minneapolis.

“We are widening our lead in understanding human behavior and activating that knowledge with cutting-edge products and services to drive efficiencies and business improvement,” CEO Brent Magidsaid in a press release. “John brings incredible expertise and experience that will help us serve our clients even better and supercharge the scale of our business.”

“Magid was a powerful partner of mine while I was at Disney/ABC Television, helping us devise winning strategies for a number of our businesses,” Rood said in a press release. “In the years since, I have witnessed the Magid reputation grow even further, in stature, in its product suite and in industries served. If ya know, ya know — brands who partner with Magid today are experiencing the very best combination: legacy credibility and modern innovation. I am thrilled to be joining these great people at this great company.”

Rood comes to the company with more than 25 years of marketing leader experience under his belt. Most recently, he worked for his own marketing consulting agency, where he advised companies ranging from media companies and tech startups to agencies and nonprofits.

Prior to that, Rood served as the senior vice president of marketing for Disney Channel. He also held other marketing roles during his 15 years with The Walt Disney Company. Before joining Disney, Rood spent 10 years at Warner Bros. The last position he held at the media giant was EVP of sales, marketing and business development for DC Comics.