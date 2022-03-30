John Travolta’s Son Adopts the Puppy From Betty White Tribute at Oscars

In a fitting tribute to animal lover Betty White, the puppy that appeared onstage with Jamie Lee Curtis during a farewell to the late “Golden Girls” actress has been adopted — by John Travolta’s 11-year-old son, Ben Travolta.

On Sunday night, during a memorial moment for White, Curtis cuddled a tiny pup onstage, named Mac and Cheese, as part of the memorial to the actress, who died in late December at 99.

“The greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac and Cheese from Paw Works,” Curtis said, snuggling up with the dog.

So, Travolta’s son Ben did just that, with the actor sharing photo proof on Monday.

“Ben adopted this dog from last night’s Oscar tribute to Betty White. Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks,” Travolta wrote to accompany a pic of him with his son and the pup.

The Paw Works rescue organization re-shared the Travolta family photo, thanking them for giving Mac and Cheese a home.

“On a night of winners and losers, we think Mac N Cheese is the biggest winner of all! We know @bettymwhite was shining down last night. Happy life little lady,” the organization wrote on its Instagram.

If you missed the tribute to White, that featured the cameo from Mac and Cheese, watch it below.