“John Wick 4” has cast Japanese and British pop star Rina Sawayama in an unnamed role opposite Keanu Reeves.

Chad Stahelski is directing the next entry in the action franchise, and Sawayama is making her acting debut in the film.

“John Wick 4” begins production this summer in France, Germany and Japan.

Shay Hatten and Michael Finch wrote the script for “John Wick 4,” and it’s produced by Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Reeves and Louise Rosner are executive producing.

“I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4.’ She’s an incredible talent who’ll bring so much to the film,” Stahelski said in a statement.

Sawayama was born in Japan and raised in London and released her debut album “SAWAYAMA” last year, which was critically acclaimed and earned her an opportunity to duet with Elton John for one of her songs, “Chosen Family.” Sawayama specializes in genre-bending electropop and has notched more than 200 million plays across streaming services. She launches a headlining world tour later in 2021.

Rina Sawayama is represented by Scott Melrose at Paradigm, Tom Windish at Wasserman Music, Will Frost & Caspar Harvey at House of Us, Tom Mehrtens & Mofe Sey at SATELLITE414, and Emily Mullen at Orienteer.

Deadline first reported the news.