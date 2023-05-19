John Wick 4

"John Wick: Chapter 4" (Lionsgate)

Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick’ Movies Pass $1 Billion Globally, Showing the Value of New IP | Analysis

by | May 19, 2023 @ 11:43 AM

Lionsgate’s original action series is one of Hollywood’s biggest R-rated franchises

Lionsgate has officially noted that the four “John Wick” films have topped $1 billion at the global box office. Its new cume, $1.011 billion in all, comes from a combined production budget of just $245 million, for a 4.12 times rate of return just through theatrical revenue. It again shows the value of at least trying to create new or outright original IP amid a sea of revamps and revivals.

