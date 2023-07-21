Yeah, we’re thinking he’s back.

“The Continental: From the World of John Wick,” the new prequel series to the acclaimed and hugely successful Keanu Reeves-led film series, will debut exclusively on Peacock on September 22, it was announced during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The other two installments in the three-part limited series will stream on September 29 and October 6.

According to the official synopsis, the show will “explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe, The Continental, through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott.”

Winston, of course, was played by Ian McShane in the “John Wick” film series and here will be portrayed here by American actor Colin Woodell (“The Flight Attendant”). In the series Winston will be “dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind.” Ouch.

The series also stars Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene. “The Continental” was developed, written and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons, based on characters created by Derek Kolstad. The series was directed by the legendary Albert Hughes (“Menace II Society,” “From Hell”), who directed the first and third episodes, and Charlotte Brandstrom (“The Outsider,” “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”), who directed the second episode.

Together, the “John Wick” films have grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. And “The Continental” is the first spin-off for the series but not the last. Next year “Ballerina,” starring Ana de Armas and taking place in between the events of the second and third “John Wick” movies (yes, Keanu has a cameo) is set to debut. Directed by Len Wiseman, “Ballerina” will feature appearances by other “John Wick” vets, including Anjelica Huston, McShane and Lance Riddick, reprising his role as Charon for one of his last on-screen appearances.

The world of “John Wick” is alive and well.