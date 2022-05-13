Johnny Depp to Return to the Stand – on Amber Heard’s Witness List

Johnny Depp is headed back to the stand next week, as ex-wife Amber Heard’s legal team plans to re-call him as a witness, a person with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

Other potential witnesses on deck include former Depp girlfriend Ellen Barkin on videoconference, and Heard’s sister Whitney Henrique, who will appear in court, the person said.

The exact timing of the witness’ appearances was not immediately clear. The trial has been recessed all this week, and resumes Monday; Heard was still being questioned by Depp’s team when court was adjourned for the long break.

Heard wrapped up last week’s testimony with multiple harrowing accounts of alleged abuse at the hands of Depp, who has denied ever once hitting her or any other woman. Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, saying her Washington Post op-ed defamed him and cost him his career; Heard is counter-suing for $100 million.

Anita Bennett contributed to this report.