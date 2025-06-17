Jason Isaacs Reveals What He Thinks New Lucius Malfoy Johnny Flynn Will Change in the ‘Harry Potter’ Series

As Johnny Flynn takes over the role of Lucius Malfoy in HBO’s new “Harry Potter” TV show, Jason Isaacs doesn’t think Flynn will embrace the same long blonde hair worn by Isaacs in the movie series.

“I don’t think that anything will be the same,” Isaacs told TheWrap in a recent interview. “I know they’re reinventing everything, redesigning everything.”

“Since I came up with that particular look — the hair and the cane and the capes and all that stuff — I’m pretty sure Johnny is an original thinker, and he will go in another direction,” Isaacs continued. “I can’t wait to see what he does.”

Isaacs has previously revealed that he came up with the idea of donning a long blonde wig in the “Harry Potter” movies after not being content with the initial character sketches, which portrayed Lucius in a suit with short hair. Isaacs revealed that he crafted a tin foil wig and a curtain cape and presented the idea to director Christopher Columbus, who saw potential in the new look.

Flynn, who is best known for playing Mr. Knightley in the 2020 adaptation of “Emma.” opposite Anya Taylor-Joy, was announced as the new Lucius Malfoy in early June, joining John Lithgow’s Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer’s Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu’s Severus Snape and Nick Frost’s Rubeus Hagrid.

For Isaacs, who worked with Flynn in 2021 movie “Operation Mincemeat,” there couldn’t be “any better” choice to play Draco Malfoy’s father, who is frequently at odds with titular character Harry Potter, which will be played by Dominic McLaughlin. In the original series, Isaacs played Lucius, the father of Tom Felton’s Draco, a role which will be played by Lox Pratt in the new series.

Isaacs applauded Flynn as a “fantastic actor” and “an irritatingly brilliant musician as well.”

“He’s incredibly likable, so I can’t wait for him to be obnoxious and disgusting and a terrible father,” Isaacs said. “I know many of the cast, and they’re all brilliant, and people who are negative about it are being idiots because it’s going to be sensational.”