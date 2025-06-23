Johnny Knoxville to Host Fox’s ‘Fear Factor: The Next Chapter’

Fox’s newest iteration of “Fear Factor” will be hosted by Johnny Knoxville. The series is set to premiere during the broadcast network’s 2025-2026 season.

Knoxville is still best known for starring in and producing the “Jackass” franchise. Often seen as the leader of the crew, Knoxville was known for fearlessly jumping into stunts, often those that involved bodily harm. He’s also appeared in shows like ABC’s “The Prank Panel,” Hulu’s “Reboot,” Apple TV+’s “The Studio,” MTV’s “Ridiculousness” and the WWE. Recently, he starred in Samir Oliveros’ “The Luckiest Man In America” alongside Paul Walter Hauser and Walton Goggins

“Johnny Knoxville is the champion of fearless entertainment,” Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network, said in a statement to press. “His wild sense of humor, unmatched ability to push boundaries and take on the extreme makes him the perfect fit to lead this bold new reinvention of ‘Fear Factor.’”

“When you reimagine a series as legendary as ‘Fear Factor,’ you need a host who is the epitome of daring charisma and spectacle, and that’s Johnny Knoxville personified,” Sharon Levy, CEO for Endemol Shine North America, said. “We’ll be pushing fear and social strategy to places that will redefine reality competition, which makes Johnny the perfect host for what will be a wild, unforgettable ride, and we’re beyond excited to see him unleash all the fear (and the fun) on our contestants and our viewers.”

“Fear Factor” originally ran from 2001 to 2006 on NBC. During that iteration, the series was hosted by Joe Rogan, though MTV’s 2017 revival of the series was hosted by Ludacris. The reality show follows contestants as they compete against each other in a series of horrifying stunts all for the chance to win a cash prize. Challenges ranged from eating roaches to jumping across buildings.

Fox’s revival of the series promises to be “bigger, bolder and more daring” than the series has ever been, a press release for the show reads. This time around contestants will be dropped into an unforgiving, remote location and forced to live together under one roof as they face stunts and challenges. This iteration of the series will focus more on the social strategy of these games.

“Fear Factor: The Next Chapter” is produced Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company. Kevin Lee will serve as an executive producer for the reality series along with Endemol Shine North America’s Levy, Michael Heyerman and Sean Loughlin. The series is based on the original “Fear Factor,” which was created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. Casting for the show is now open for U.S. and Canadian citizens over the age of 18.