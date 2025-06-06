‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ and ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Canceled at Fox

It’s the end of the road for “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” and “The Cleaning Lady” at Fox.

Fox has opted not to renew either series, the network announced Friday, leading “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” to end with its third season and “The Cleaning Lady” to end with its fourth season. The news comes just after both shows debuted their season finales Fox, with “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” wrapping up its third season on May 27 while “The Cleaning Lady” aired its Season 4 finale on June 3.

Created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx and showrun by Carla Kettner, “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” starred Scott Caan (“Hawaii Five-0”) and Dania Ramirez (“Devious Maids”) as detectives Jason Grant and Nikki Batista, who head up missing persons searches for Philadelphia Police Department’s missing persons unit.

“The Cleaning Lady,” which was created by Miranda Kwok, starred Élodie Yung as Thony, a Cambodian-Filipino doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her son, but must take things into her own hands when the system fails them. “The Cleaning Lady” also starred Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle as Thony’s son Luca, Martha Millan as Fiona, and Adan Canto as Arman, though Canto passed away suddenly from appendiceal cancer during production on Season 3.

Despite the cancelations, Fox will keep its partnership going with “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” producer Sony for the upcoming second season of “Doc,” as well as “The Cleaning Lady” producer Warner Bros. Television, which will produce Patrick Dempsey-led thriller “Memory of a Killer,” which received a straight-to-series order from the network in May.

Earlier this spring, Fox opted to cancel Hawaiian-set drama series “Rescue: HI-Surf,” while doubling down on its commitment to medical drama “Doc,” which scored an early 22-episode Season 2 renewal back in February.

The network similarly doubled down on its commitment to adult animation series this spring when Fox renewed “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers” for four additional seasons a piece.