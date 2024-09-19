Marc Maron Recalls Robert De Niro Forgetting His Lines in ‘Joker’: ‘This Is a Disaster’

“It was totally demystifying De Niro to me,” the comedian/podcast host adds

Marc Maron and Robert De Niro in "Joker" (Credit: Warner Bros.)
Marc Maron and Robert De Niro in "Joker" (Credit: Warner Bros.)

Robert De Niro apparently didn’t come to the “Joker” set completely off-book.

While talking with Jason Ritter on Maron’s podcast “WTF,” the comedian and host recounted his days on set with Robert De Niro filming “Joker.” Maron said that the legendary actor kept forgetting his lines, which helped make him seem more like a real person.

Joker: Folie a Deux
Read Next
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Review: Joaquin Phoenix Is Daring, Pathetic in Todd Phillips' Impressively Odd Sequel

“I did that one scene with De Niro in ‘Joker’ and I was literally watching him, because I was on the set all week, and he’s playing that talk show host,” Maron said. “He doesn’t know his lines, and they’re doing it over and over again. It was totally demystifying De Niro to me, because I’ve watched him my whole life.”

Maron added, “Obviously he’s a great actor, but they understand something – people who live their lives on-camera and have been doing it that long – because I’m watching and I’m like, ‘This is a disaster. How are they going to cut this together?’ He knew that it was all going to cut up right. He’s been on set so many times where he’s just going to do it and do it and do it and they’ll find one.”

The comic isn’t the only person who’s shared surprising behind-the-scenes experiences shooting on “Joker.” Stand-up comedian Sam Morril also had a small role in the film and explained to Howard Stern that he used his own material for his scenes.

Sam Morril on "The Howard Stern Show" (Credit: SiriusXM)
Read Next
‘Joker’ Movie Stand-Up Says He Used His Own Material in the Film: ‘I Think They Expected Me to Suck’ | Video

“I think they expected me to suck, so I was kind of pumped,” Morril said. “I’m in my trailer and Todd Phillips is going over it with me and I was like, it says I’m an open mic-er in this — do you want me to be s—ty, like an open mic-er? He was like, ‘Well, you’re doing your jokes.’”

Morril continued, “I’m not going to bomb with my stuff — I’m not going up there trying to bomb with my stuff, I’m going to kill.”

“Joker: Folie à Deux” – the long-anticipated sequel to the R-rated DC Comics film – hits theaters on Oct. 4.

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he spent three years as a web editor for Variety and another five at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage. He’s also been seen in IGN, Fandom and more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.