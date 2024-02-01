Jon Kelley Renews Overall Deal With Allen Media Group

Jon Kelley has renewed his overall deal with Allen Media Group.

The multi-year agreement will see the veteran television news, sports and entertainment host continue to serve as on-air talent and an executive producer for AMG programming across its television and digital platforms.

Kelley has hosted “Funny You Should Ask” since its fall 2017 launch in national broadcast syndication. The comedy game show is also carried on AMG television networks Comedy.TV and The Grio Television Network. He also hosts and delivers color commentary and analysis for HBCU college sports carried on AMG’s platforms HBCUGo, Sports.TV and CBS owned and operated stations nationwide. Additionally, Kelley hosts some of AMG’s lifestyle and entertainment content.

“Jon Kelley is an incredibly talented, brilliant and charismatic television host and executive producer,” Allen Media Group founder Byron Allen said in a statement. “We are blessed to have the skillful and enthusiastic participation he brings each and every day.”

Kelley’s three-decade career started at NBC5 (WMAQ-TV) in Chicago as a sports anchor and director, followed by anchoring on the national scene for Fox Sports Network. He would go on to be a host and primary correspondent for the nationally-syndicated entertainment news show “Extra!” as well as a host for the ABC network reality series “The Mole.”

Prior to his broadcast journalism career, Kelley was signed as a free agent running back by the Denver Broncos.

“I’m energized and honored to continue my journey as a part of Allen Media Group’s historic movement and explosive business growth,” Kelley said in a statement. “Byron Allen’s passionate leadership is eternally changing the game—delivering cultural impact and inspiration on multiple levels.”