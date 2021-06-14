Jon Lutzky, Former Vice General Counsel, Joins Private Investment Firm (Exclusive)

Jon Lutzky, former general counsel for Vice Media, has joined 777 Partners as an operating partner, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Lutzky, who was with Vice as the company’s valuation surged to $5.7 billion and served on the executive team that raised over $1 billion in investment, will help lead the private firm’s investments in media and entertainment.

In his new role at the Miami-based company, Lutzky will oversee 777 Partners’ media and entertainment portfolio companies, strategizing plans for operational and revenue growth while assisting in identifying new investment opportunities across the portfolio verticals, which already include Film Finances and the London Lions basketball team.

“I am thrilled to join 777 Partners and support their unique holding company strategy,” Lutzky said in a statement. “I have worked for various businesses that received investments which fundamentally improved the trajectory of those companies, and I look forward to enabling such success for 777’s portfolio.”

In between his jobs at Vice Media and 777 Partners, Lutzky also served as general counsel for Translation Enterprises, where he negotiated partnerships with the likes of Disney, TikTok, the NBA, AT&T, Square, Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, Beats By Dre and State Farm. He helped manage Translation Enterprises’ most recent $50 million Series B financing round, which was led by Apple and included investments from Andreesen Horowitz and Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Jon Lutzky to our growing team of industry experts,” said Josh Wander, founder and managing partner of 777 Partners, in his own statement. “Jon’s experience at leading and disruptive media companies positions him to be uniquely valuable in helping to scale our portfolio businesses.”