Jon Stewart Surprises Jimmy Kimmel, Playfully Dubs Him ‘Mr. Free Speech’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel had a familiar face join him during Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” as Jon Stewart popped up about halfway through the monologue.

Kimmel, who is currently filming his late night show in New York as part of his “Brooklyn Week,” was wrapping up his latest criticism of the Trump administration when he was interrupted by a GrubHub delivery for sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez.

Before long, it was revealed that the delivery person — who was covering their face with a face mask — was actually Stewart.

“In case you haven’t heard the news, late night talk show hosts, the job security is not really there right now,” Stewart joked. “So, I have to balance some things along. And, to be quite frank, I lost a s–t ton of money on the Mets.”

After lamenting over the Mets’ failure to make it to the playoffs this year, Stewart requested to stay for Bruce Springsteen’s slated appearance — with Kimmel agreeing before shooing him offstage.

This prompted Stewart to playfully roast Kimmel, as he noted, “I’m sorry, Mr. Free Speech. I forgot free speech is only for Mr. Free Speech.”

Stewart was clearly ribbing Kimmel, however, as he quietly whispered, “I love you,” before giving his late night peer a hug.

Hollywood has rallied around Kimmel in recent weeks after the latter was briefly suspended after sparking controversy with comments about Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer. The suspension came about after condemnation from the Trump administration, including FCC Chair Brendan Carr, with many accusing the President and his men of attacking the First Amendment.

Kimmel returned to the air on Sept. 23 after a multi-day suspension, but wasn’t restored on Nexstar and Sinclair stations until the end of last week.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.