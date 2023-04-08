Jon Stewart summarized the left-leaning media’s disappointment in the lack of drama surrounding former President Donald Trump’s indictment during the Season 2 finale of “The Problem With Jon Stewart.”

Following a montage of left-leaning news networks referring to the indictment as underwhelming, Stewart addressed his media constituents directly, comparing their buildup of the legal procedure to the Avengers’ long-awaited showdown with a certain supervillain.

“Oh, were you disappointed? Were you depressed?” Stewart asked rhetorically. “Here’s why: Because you treated this like the final confrontation with Thanos, and then it actually just played out like what it was a boring as s–t legal procedure at the very beginning of what will be a long, drawn-out, laborious legal process, because, as I mentioned earlier, law is boring as s—t. Please continue being let down by the expectations you motherf—kers created.”

Drawn out indeed. Justice Juan M. Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s case, has set the next hearing for Dec. 4, according to the New York Times. Trump was charged Tuesday with 34 felony counts surrounding his role in allegedly paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels in the midst of the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump became the first U.S. president past or present to be charged with a crime.

Stewart went on to humorously compare the indictment to the ingredients of an Apple Brown Betty — the media expected a fully-baked product and were disappointed when all they got were apples, butter and cinnamon.

“Epic f–king media fail,” Stewart concluded.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” wrapped its second season Friday on Apple TV+.