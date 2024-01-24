Word of Jon Stewart’s return to “The Daily Show” to host Monday nights during the 2024 election cycle starting Feb. 12 was met with widespread cheer online Wednedsay.

As the news broke, many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate the return of the former longtime host of the Comedy Central show.

“Well, well, well, @TheDailyShow was indeed listening!” user MC @mearlcolaco wrote. “Can’t wait to watch #JonStewart every Monday night. His voice is needed more than ever today. Let’s go!”

Several users tweeted “We won” and “Best news” in response to the move. Stewart’s first Monday show will air Feb. 12, the day after the Super Bowl. A rotating lineup of “Daily Show” news team members will host Tuesdays through Thursdays.

“Jon Stewart returning to the Daily Show during an election year is like when your best friend or older brother showed up when a bully was messing with you,” Kevin Washington tweeted.

The “big news” for Rwakoojo Sam means that “The Daily Show will be registering new great values under #JonStewart’s leadership & role.”

Others expressed glee at the thought of Donald Trump appearing on “The Daily Show” opposite Stewart as 2024 heads to the next presidential election.

“Dear god please let Trump accidentally accept to come on Jon Stewart’s Daily Show,” Evan Smith wrote.

Stewart himself followed the news up with a tweet.

“Friends. After much reflection I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility,” he wrote. “Excited for the future!”

Of course, the host has some skeptics who are critical of his return after a 16-year run previously helming “The Daily Show.”

“Am I the only person on the internet that thinks this is a stupid idea?” I was his fan for years. But this show isn’t his anymore,” one user wrote. “I’m not particularly interested in his POV.”

“I am glad #jonstewart is back, but he didn’t change hearts and minds before,” John Smith wrote. “So, it would be foolish to think he will under this vale of fascism.”

“No pressure but all it has to be is better than anything that has ever been on television at any time for it to live up to expectations!” John Pearson tweeted.

Read below for more reactions:

Jon Stewart coming back to host The Daily Show pic.twitter.com/ONO3IKBUu6 — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) January 24, 2024

Jon Stewart returning, I used to pray for times like this pic.twitter.com/eshVVT905V — Go watch a star war (@Forever_Dusk) January 24, 2024

jon stewart back on the daily show. hillary doing cringe posts. overhyped republicans dropping out of the presidential. get the skinny jeans out of the attic, the 2010's are back baby. — Shawn Hils (@ShawnHils) January 24, 2024