‘The Daily Show’ to Reveal Plans for ‘Next Chapter’ Next Week, Comedy Central Says

Comedy Central is set to share a long-awaited update on the next chapter for “The Daily Show” next week.

The announcement, which follows the late night program winning a Primetime Emmy Award on Monday for Outstanding Talk Series, comes as the network has been searching for a permanent replacement for Trevor Noah for over a year. Noah, who took over hosting duties from Jon Stewart in 2015, exited the show in December 2022.

During the Emmys, former “Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. could be seen mouthing “Please hire a host” during Noah’s acceptance speech. Wood himself retweeted the clip, with the caption, “Chill, fam I was trying to do that in the low.”

“We are grateful to the Television Academy for recognizing our incredibly talented team and want to take this week to honor and thank them,” a Comedy Central spokesperson told TheWrap. “Next week, we’ll be sharing our plans for The Daily Show’s next chapter.”

Since Noah’s absence, “The Daily Show” has filled the spot with rotating celebrity guest hosts including Al Franken, Leslie Jones, Sarah Silverman, John Leguizamo, Kal Penn, Hasan Minhaj, Marlon Wayans, Wanda Sykes, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Michelle Wolf, Desus Nice and Charlamagne Tha God. Jones, Silverman, Penn and Charlamagne hosted twice. It also has experimented with its correspondents Jordan Klepper, Ronny Chieng Dulcé Sloan and Desi Lydic behind the desk.

During the pre-strike round of hosts, Franken led the pack with 792,000 total average viewers during his stint from March 20-23, according to live plus seven-day Nielsen data. Rounding out the top three was Leguizamo with 633,000 total average viewers and Silverman with 613,000 total viewers.

Meanwhile, Kosta led the post-strike wave of solo hosts with 545,500 total viewers. Notably, Klepper and Lydic were the highest-rated correspondent pair with 602,000 total viewers. The News Team Takeover collectively had 530,333 total average viewers, coming in second behind Kosta and beating out Silverman and Jones in their second stints.