Jon Voight Calls Gavin Newsom a Fool for Letting ‘Animals and Criminals’ Destroy Los Angeles | Video

It seems as though Jon Voight’s meeting with Gov. Gavin Newsom last week did not leave the pair seeing eye-to-eye. That’s because the Oscar-winning actor just put the California politician on blast for his handling of the Los Angeles ICE protests, all while calling President Trump “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

“You’re a fool, blaming Trump. What are you doing for this destruction, these animals destroying Los Angeles? Are you there talking calmly with them, you fool? They would burn you down like they’re burning the cars and the American flag with no regard for humanity,” Voight said in a video posted to X late Tuesday night. “This is not about Trump. This is about protecting the people from these animals and criminals trying to destroy us and our police force. Are they supposed to stand there, let rocks hit them and kill them? Who’s going to save them? You?”

“President Trump called in the National Guard and the Marines to help with these destructive, barbaric riots. All you do is cause chaos for the people. You’re a disgrace,” he continued. “You’re nothing but a lying dog for the hopes of becoming the president one day, and God is my witness, truth will prevail because of your faults and your incompetence for California’s failures. We the People, we stand — I stand — with Donald Trump to make this state great again. We the people choose Donald Trump to save America, and we’re in danger with threats from terrorists now and we must protect our country.”

“This has now become good against evil, and evil will lose because our president of the United States of America was sworn in to protect this nation’s greatest gifts: freedom, safety, prosperity,” Voight concluded. “And he shall, he will, because he is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln and we the people stand with this nation’s honor and respect, and with the President of the United States of America. Donald J. Trump. God Bless.”

The actor is, of course, one of Trump’s three Hollywood Ambassadors alongside Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone. His comments came shortly after Gov. Newsom condemned Trump for sending troops to L.A. without being asked.

To the Governor pic.twitter.com/aYC64gf21P — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) June 11, 2025

“The moment we have feared has arrived,” he said in a televised speech Tuesday night. “This brazen abuse of power by a sitting president inflamed a combustible situation … He again chose escalation. He chose more force. He chose theatrics over public safety.”

“If some of us could be snatched off the streets without a warrant based only on suspicion or skin color, then none of us are safe,” the governor added. “Authoritarian regimes begin by targeting people who are least able to defend themselves, but they do not stop there. Trump and his loyalists, they thrive on division because it allows them to take more power and exert even more control.”

It’s worth noting that Newsom also told his constituents that “if you incite violence or destroy our communities, you’re going to be held to account. That kind of criminal behavior will not be tolerated.”

Gov. Newsom and Voight met in Century City last Thursday to discuss the actor’s “Make Hollywood Great Again” proposal.

“The group discussed their shared commitment to supporting the television and film industry, including the Governor’s proposed $750 million investment in California’s film and television industry, which will protect good-paying jobs and support the workers who power the state’s creative economy,” the governor’s office told TheWrap.