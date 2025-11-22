‘Wicked’ Fans Can’t Stop Comparing Jonathan Bailey to Ryan Reynolds After ‘For Good’ Final Scene: ‘The Resemblance Is Uncanny’

Note: This article contains “Wicked: For Good” spoilers.

“Wicked: For Good” fans can’t stop comparing Jonathan Bailey to Ryan Reynolds in the film’s final scene, which shows Bailey transform into Dorothy Gale’s pal Scarecrow.

“Why does Jonathan Bailey as scarecrow look like Ryan Reynolds…we need to open an investigation,” one X user tweeted on Saturday along with an image of Bailey in his Scarecrow getup. It’s clear plenty of people co-signed this sentiment as the post has been viewed 1.2 million times, received 86,000 likes and sparked over 300 responses.

“The resemblance is uncanny,” one user wrote beneath the viral post. “Someone call the doppelgänger squad!”

why does jonathan bailey as scarecrow looks like ryan reynolds…we need to open an investigation pic.twitter.com/PfkREuWMO7 — ivy (@ohhhhhherewegoo) November 21, 2025

Bailey makes his debut as the brainless Scarecrow in the final scene of “Wicked: Good.” Just like in the Broadway musical, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) casts a protective spell on the charming and handsome Prince Fiyero Tigelaar (Bailey) in an effort to save his life.

The highly-anticipated film was already set to stir up audiences online, but the unexpected resemblance between Bailey and the “Deadpool” star has created an entirely new conversation.

Literally — some people actually can’t believe that’s Bailey behind the heavy prosthetic makeup. “You’re telling me this ISN’T ryan reynolds,” another social media user wrote on X.

Some even likened Bailey’s character transformation to Reynold’s unmasked look in the “Deadpool” movies. Specifically, the scenes when Wade Wilson, who suffers from burn scars, goes without his black and red mask.

“Wicked: For Good,” director Jon M. Chu’s second installment of the film series, hit theaters on Friday. It’s already become a box office hit, earning $38.5 million from 4,115 locations on Friday on top of $30.1 million from advance screenings to put it en route for a $151.5 million opening weekend.

That is the second highest opening weekend this year behind only the $162.7 million launch of “A Minecraft Movie” back in April and is second only to the $206 million opening of “Jurassic World” in 2015 on Universal’s all-time opening weekend list.

Check out some of the hilarious responses to Bailey’s Ryan Reynolds-esque Scarecrow below.

Wait why does Jonathan Bailey kinda look Ryan Reynolds with the scarecrow mask on 😭😭 https://t.co/Jo4vt4ovpp — Eric (@Arrow124_) November 22, 2025

This is exactly what I thought when I saw the scarecrow version of Jonathan Bailey… I mean, It's Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool and Wolverine https://t.co/TfLNEGOQrU pic.twitter.com/nGwXgveUS6 — Parker Newman (@ParkerNewman_90) November 22, 2025

I was not surprised because I already know Jonathan Bailey is a combination of Ryan Reynolds and Hasanabi https://t.co/C1D9e2ZC0r — Unfiltered 🤐 (@Amigops6) November 22, 2025

Jonathan Bailey can cover his with karung goni but still end up looking like Ryan Reynolds. Can Ryan Reynolds say the same? pic.twitter.com/liTIAHxmZr — Matt – full-time podcast listtrener (@greenwashlabel) November 22, 2025

lo siento pero esq yo aquí no veo a jonathan bailey, veo a ryan reynolds pic.twitter.com/crZb3mXlVm — 🍊 (@sergicarbonara) November 22, 2025

o jonathan bailey e o espantalho nunca receberam um hate tao grande, mas é inegável q ele ficou IDENTICO ao ryan reynolds #WickedForGood pic.twitter.com/hjWQLufeND — dcnauta depressivo (@dcnauta_depre) November 22, 2025

Jonathan Bailey no soporto tener un personaje con personalidad mierda y quedarse con una mala amiga y por eso lo cambiaron por Ryan reynolds https://t.co/jmRxigwc8A — 🦋☀️ (@karengarduu) November 22, 2025

“Wicked: For Good” is playing now in theaters.