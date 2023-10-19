During Vanity Fair’s lie detector test, “Merrily We Roll Along” star Lindsay Mendez asked Jonathan Groff why he always spits when he sings, and Groff’s answer had their other costar Daniel Radcliffe laughing uncontrollably.

“You’re a notoriously spitty singer. Is that because you want to make sure everyone can see how hard you’re singing?” Mendez asked. “How many times do you think you’ve spit on us during the production of ‘Merrily We Roll Along’? What’s your secret to staying so hydrated?”

“A lot. Like numbers? I think every day,” Groff answered to the spitting question. “Yeah, I get wet when I…”

Here, both Mendez and Radcliffe try to get Groff to either answer a different question or rephrase the way he previously answered.

“No, man,” Radcliffe says as he shakes his head.

“No, say something else,” Mendez says. “Please say something else. Try again.”

Groff asked Mendez to repeat the question – which was how does he stay so hydrated?

The actor in the hot seat again attempted to say “I get wet when I…”

But then he plainly answered by saying he drinks water.

The next question involved whether Groff ever looks at his Instagram fan account, but he went back to the spitting.

“What I was gonna say was I don’t think the spitting is from being hydrated,” he said.

“What is it?” Radcliffe asked. “Why do you think?”

“Your mouth gets wet…” Mendez tried to lead Groff.

“Everything gets wet,” Groff said, to laughter from both his costars.

Radcliffe translated this to mean that Groff sweats.

“People won’t know that because you just said everything gets wet,” Radcliffe clarified.

“It isn’t just sweat,” Groff said, and Judd, the test administrator confirmed that Groff was telling the truth.

“We know,” Radcliffe said.

Radcliffe later pulled out a picture of Ariana DeBose and asked if Groff knew what the actress meant when she sang “Angela Bassett did the thing.”

Groff answered yes, and he also answered yes to the question of whether he has done “the thing.” He did not disclose what “the thing” was.

Watch the full video at the top of this post.