Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo and Antonio Banderas will all star in “Clean Up Crew,” an action-crime thriller that will be presented to buyers at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The film from director Jon Keeyes (“The Survivalist”) and produced by Yale Entertainment recently wrapped production in Ireland. Yale’s recently launched sales banner Great Escape, led by Nick Donnermeyer, will handle the film’s international sales rights.

“Clean Up Crew” follows a crime scene clean-up crew played by Rhys Meyers and Leo that discovers a briefcase full of cash, unknowingly sending them into battle with mobsters as led by a ruthless crime boss played by Banderas. The mobsters, hitmen and other government agents will now unleash hell to get the briefcase back.

Matthew Rogers wrote the script. Yale’s Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Michael Rothstein will produce alongside Richard Bolger and Conor Barry from Hail Mary Pictures, and Richard Clabaugh, Stephen Braun and Kurt Ebner.

Executive producers include Scott Levenson, Jason Kringstein, Lee Broda, Richard Switzer, Aden Darmody, Tyler Konney, Grant S. Johnson, Jesse Korman, Jeffrey Tussi, David Nazar, Patrick Heaphy, Matt Helderman, Luke Taylor, Will Hirschfeld, Kade Thomas, Colby Cote, and Simon and Harriet Cooper. Richard Bolger and Conor Barry of Hail Mary Pictures and Jason Kringstein and Scott Levenson will also executive produce.

“We’re excited to work with this legendary all-star cast on what will be an edge-of-your seat, action-packed film,” Levine and Beckerman said. “We’re certain that Jon Keeyes will deliver a uniquely thrilling cinematic experience.”

Rhys Meyers recently starred in “The Good Neighbor” and is re-teaming with Keeyes after starring in “The Survivalist.”

Leo is an Oscar winner for “The Fighter,” and she’ll next be seen in “The Knife” from director Nnamdi Asomugha.

Banderas will next be seen in “Official Competition” and in the voice cast for “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” He’s also attached to star in the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie.

Rhys Meyers is represented by APA, Artist International Group, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Leo is represented by APA and The Initiative Group. Banderas is represented by NuCo Media Group and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Yale recently announced “The Last Girl” with Alice Eve, Shelley Henig and Antonio Banderas. “The Kill Room,” starring Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello, and Maya Hawke, recently wrapped production in New Jersey. And David Duchovny is set to write, direct, and star in the upcoming production “Bucky F*cking Dent.”