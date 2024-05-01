New Regency Lands ‘The Loney’ From ‘Shōgun’ Director Jonathan van Tulleken

The TV adaptation is based on Andrew Michael Hurley’s acclaimed honovel of the same name

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Jonathan Van Tulleken attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of FX's "SHOGUN" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on February 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

Jonathan van Tulleken (“Shōgun,” “Blade Runner 2099”) has boarded New Regency’s TV adaptation of “The Loney” as its director and executive producer.

The project, which is based on Andrew Michael Hurley’s acclaimed novel of the same name, tells the story of two brothers on a journey through northwest England where they encounter unnerving secrets and become enmeshed in a series of terrifying events that shape their lives forever.

“I’m thrilled at the opportunity to adapt ‘The Loney.’ Its dark allure, complex characters and twisting narrative are a perfect foundation for a deeply compelling and visually immersive series that is an absolute gift for a director,” van Tulleken said in a statement.

He will collaborate with New Regency Television International’s Ed Rubin, Emma Broughton and Beth Pattinson from the company’s U.K.-based offices.

“Hurley’s novel, rich in British authenticity yet universally resonant, presents an incredible opportunity,” Rubin added. “Under Jonathan’s visionary direction, we aim to craft a television series that is as haunting as it is unforgettable.”

“It’s wonderful to be working with New Regency and Jonathan van Tulleken,” Hurley added. “They are genuine fans of the novel and as fascinated as I am with faith, family and folk horror. Screen adaptation gives a story a whole new dimension, and I’m excited to see where ‘The Loney’ goes next.”

New Regency Television International’s current TV projects include Apple TV+ conspiracy thriller “Prime Target,” BritBox and AMC’s “The Beast Must Die,” Prime Video’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and Netflix’s “Man on Fire.”

Upcoming film projects include “The Bikeriders,” starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Mike Faist and Tom Hardy with Focus Features; Apple TV+ and Steve McQueen’s “Blitz,” starring Saoirse Ronan; and the Alex Gibney untitled Elon Musk documentary with HBO through its Double Agent label.

The book deal was brokered by Luke Speed of Speed Literary and Talent Management on behalf of Lucy Luck at C&W Agency, and Rubin and Oliver Fryer on behalf of New Regency. In addition to “The Loney,” Hurley’s subsequent novel “Starve Acre” is currently being adapted for film starring Matt Smith and Morfydd Clark.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

