Jorge Ramos to Exit Univision After 40 Years

After 40 years working in Univision’s news division, Jorge Ramos is set to depart his post by the end of the year.

Ramos will exit as coanchor of “Noticiero Univision” at the end of 2024, following the U.S. presidential election. The end of Ramos’ tenure, which includes 38 years as coanchor of “Noticiero Univision,” comes as the journalist’s contract is set to expire with Univision News.

Ramos and Univision News mutually agreed not to renew the contract agreement, according to Univision, and Ramos hinted at a new professional opportunity on the horizon.

“This is not a farewell,” Ramos said in a Monday message to colleagues. “I will continue anchoring ‘Noticiero Univision’ until December, and afterwards I will share my professional plans. I am deeply grateful for these four decades at Univision and very proud to be part of a team that has established strong leadership over the years.”

Ramos has hosted the “Noticiero Univision” evening newscast since 1986, and also serves as host for Univision’s Sunday public affairs program “Al Punto.” The highly respected journalist and his “Noticiero Univision” coanchor, María Elena Salinas, earned Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 33rd News and Documentary Emmy Awards in 2012.

“I want to express my respect and gratitude for Jorge Ramos and all he has done for Univision and the growing community we serve each and every day,” Univision news president Daniel Coronell said in a statement. “As we look to 2025 and beyond, our talented team is well equipped to continue the tradition of journalistic excellence that has defined ‘Noticiero Univision’ since the beginning.”

In 2015, Ramos was ejected from a presidential candidate press conference for Trump and was told to “go back to Univision.” The incident served as the inspiration for Ramos’ documentary, “Hate Rising,” which investigated how Trump emboldened hate groups in the U.S.