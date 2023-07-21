Josephine Chaplin, Actress and Daughter of Charlie Chaplin, Dies at 74

Josephine Chaplin, whose father was screen legend Charlie Chaplin, died July 13 in Paris, her family announced on Thursday. She was 74. A cause of death was not immediately given.

As a child, she appeared with her father in his 1952 film “Limelight” and 1967’s “A Countess From Hong Kong.” She went on to star in the 1972 films “L’odeur des fauves” with future partner Maurice Ronet, Menahem Golan’s “Escape to the Sun” opposite Laurence Harvey; and Pier Paolo Pasolini’s X-rated “The Canterbury Tales” as May, the adulterous wife of the elderly Sir January (Hugh Griffith).

Her later films include 1984’s “The Bay Boy” with Kiefer Sutherland and Liv Ullman. In 1998, she played Hadley Richardson to Stacy Keach’s Ernest Hemingway in the miniseries “Hemingway.”

For years she managed the Chaplin office in Paris and sponsored a statue of her father by sculptor Alan Ryan Hall as his Little Tramp character in Waterville, Co. Kerry, Ireland. It was unveiled in 1998.

She was born in Santa Monica on March 28, 1949, the third of Chaplin’s eight children with his fourth wife, Oona O’Neill, who was the daughter of playwright Eugene O’Neill.

Josephine married Greek businessman Nikki Sistovaris in 1969. They divorced in 1977. She then lived with “Purple Moon” actor Maurice Ronet until his death in 1983. She was married to archeologist Jean-Claude Gardin from 1989 until his death in 2013.

In addition to siblings Geraldine and Michael, she is survived by sisters Victoria, Jane and Annette; brothers Eugene and Christopher; and her sons Charly Sistovaris, Julien Ronet and Arthur Gardin.

A private funeral will take place in Paris.