Josh Brolin looked back fondly on a scene with Mark Ruffalo in “Avengers: Endgame” as he revisited his iconic roles ahead of the release of “Dune: Part Two.”

Known for his portrayal of the ultimate villain Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically in“Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” the actor recalled an instance in which he begged costar Ruffalo, who plays Dr. Bruce Banner, for a forgotten line.

He recounted the memory in a GQ video breaking down his big roles, talking about the joy of working with other actors on set after doing so much of his performance capture work on his own.

“When I was finally in a scene with people who I knew, Ruffalo I knew, Don Cheadle I knew, we had a scene that we did together. I’m on the ground and the cameras are on me. They’re off camera and I looked at Ruffalo, and I forgot my line,” Brolin said. And I go, ‘What’s my line?’ Like he would know, he’s a different character, a different actor, and he looked at me, he goes,’ I don’t know.’ And I go, ‘You have to know. What is it? What is it?’ And I knew it was coming.”

Brolin’s faith in Ruffalo eventually paid off as the “Poor Things” star did eventually remember the words Thanos was supposed to say.

“Chris [Hemsworth] is off there saying something. He’s picking up his big [hammer] thing, and I go. ‘What’s the line?’ and he actually gave me the line,” Brolin said. “I remember I thought that was so funny. It was like how the f–k did you remember the line?’ Ruffalo is the nicest human being in the world and the most giving human being. That’s my favorite memory during that movie.”

Ruffalo recently revisited his time portraying The Hulk in a GQ interview tied to his Oscar-nominated performance in Yogos Lanthimos’ latest film. When asked if he thought a Hulk standalone film was possible, Ruffalo remarked that the expensive CGI might make that difficult.

