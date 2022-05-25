Judge Timothy Brooks has sentenced Josh Duggar to 151 months in prison, about 12.5 years, for receipt of child pornography, according to KNWA.

The sentencing follows his trial in December, when he was found guilty on the final day of his child pornography trial Thursday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to Fayetteville’s KNWA.

The alum of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” a show about a large family with conservative, Christian values, has been charged with one count of downloading and one count of possessing child pornography.

Duggar, 33, was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography in April. In May, a federal agent testified that in 2019, images that showed children, including toddlers, being sexually abused, were downloaded onto a computer at a car dealership owned by Josh Duggar.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The trial for Duggar’s case, which began Nov. 30 after originally being scheduled for July and postponed, included testimony from several Duggar family members.

Duggar was one of the many stars of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” for nearly a decade. The show, which chronicled the lives of parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their many offspring, was canceled in 2015 after Josh admitted to having sexually abused five teenage girls when he was a teenager. Two of his sisters, Jessa and Jill Duggar, later came forward as two of his victims.

