There are some new eligible gentlemen joining the cast of the Apple TV+ series inspired by Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel “The Buccaneers.”

The newly announced cast members are Josh Dylan, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome and Barney Fishwick. They join previously announced star Christina Hendricks.

Dylan will play Lord Richard Marable, a repressed English lord who got swept up in a holiday romance with fiery American heiress Conchita. Fishwick will play his brother, the elusive and mysterious Lord James Seadown.

Remmers is Theo, Duke of Tintagel, England’s most eligible bachelor. Broome will play Guy Thwarte, a charming English playboy and guaranteed adventure for the night.

The series, which is currently untitled,” is from creator and writer Katherine Jakeways, with Susanna White directing.

A logline for the show reads: “Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying ‘I do’ is just the beginning.”

Other previously announced cast members include Kristine Froseth (Nan), Alisha Boe (Conchita), Josie Totah (Lizzy) Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse (Jinny) and Mia Threapleton (Honoria Marable).

George Faber (“National Treasure,” “Generation Kill,” “Collateral”), Jakeways and White serve as executive producers. The show, which is currently in production in Scotland, is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.