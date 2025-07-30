Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells to Star in ‘Stay Tuned’ TV Adaptation in Development at Hulu

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells will star and executive produce a TV adaptation of the comedy classic “Stay Tuned,” which is in development at Hulu, TheWrap has learned.

The project from Akiva Goldsman, Jordan Cahan and Greg Lessans is loosely based on the 1992 movie starring John Ritter and Pam Dawber. The series would follow Rannells and Gad as they find themselves trapped on the wrong side of the screen and forced to navigate their way through TV’s most binge-worthy obsessions.

Cahan serves as showrunner on the potential series, reuniting with Rannells after previously working together on Showtime’s “Black Monday.” 20th Television is the producing studio. Executive producers include Goldsman and Lessans for Weed Road Productions, Gad, Rannells, and Morgan Creek’s James G. Robinson & David Robinson, and Aaron Semmel.

Rannells is a Grammy Award-winning and two-time Tony Award nominated actor who starred in Jim Rash’s film “Miss You, Love You,” opposite Allison Janney, and co-hosts “The Great American Baking Show” for Roku. He is best known for his role as Elijah Krantz in the HBO comedy series “Girls,” opposite Lena Dunham. He recently reunited with Dunham in her Netflix comedy series “Too Much.” Other credits include the Showtime series “Black Monday,” starring Don Cheadle and Regina Hall. He is repped by UTA, Rise Management, and Hansen Jacobsen Teller

Gad is known for providing the voice of Olaf in Disney’s “Frozen franchise” and playing Elder Arnold Cunningham in Broadway’s “The Book of Mormon.” His work on the Broadway led to critical praise alongside co-star Rannells. Recent TV credits include appearances on “The Boys” and the “Solar Opposites.”

Goldsman won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind.” His feature writing credits include “The Client,” “Batman Forever,” “A Time to Kill,” “Practical Magic,” “Cinderella Man,” “I Am Legend,” “The Da Vinci Code,” “Angels & Demons,” “Insurgent” and “I, Robot.” Upcoming films include “Brilliance,” “Major Matt Mason,” and the sequels to “Practical Magic” and “Constantine.” On the TV side, he was a producer, writer and director for “Fringe,” for which he garnered a Saturn Award and a Hugo Award nomination; as well as “Underground,” which was nominated for multiple NAACP Image Awards. He also co-created, wrote and produced the live-action series “Titans” and “Star Trek: Picard.” He also created Apple TV+’s “The Crowded Room,” starring Tom Holland. Currently, Goldsman is the primary architect of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” which he also created. Upcoming series include “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea,” “Land of the Giants: and “The Time Tunnel.” Goldsman is repped by CAA, TFC Management and Hansen Jacobsen Teller.

Cahan is repped by Rise Management, UTA, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora, & Clark, Inc.