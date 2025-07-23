Christopher Meloni to Star in Dan Fogelman NFL Series at Hulu

Christopher Meloni is stepping into the NFL world, as seen by Dan Fogelman.

The “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star is set as the first cast member in the “This Is Us” and “Paradise” creator’s NFL drama series for Hulu, TheWrap has learned.

Details about the plot are being kept under wraps, though the series will take place within the world of the NFL and will involve a generational family component, with Meloni set to play the head coach of a team, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. No further details regarding the show’s plot are known.

Meloni currently stars in “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” where he reprises his “Law & Order: SVU” character, Elliot Stabler. “Organized Crime” recently moved from NBC to Peacock for its most recent installment, Season 5, that wrapped up on June 12. It has yet to receive a Season 6 renewal.

Meloni is best known for his roles in “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle” and “Man of Steel,” and can more recently be seen in “The Haidmaid’s Tale,” “Happy!” “Pose” and “Underground.” The show might be a homecoming for Meloni, who was the quarterback of his high school football team at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School in Alexandria, Virginia.

News of Meloni’s casting comes months after the series was granted a series order by Hulu in October.

Hailing from 20th Television and Skydance Sports, the new show will be written and executive produced by Fogelman. Additional EPs include Jess Rosenthal as well as David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold and Jason T. Reed, who executive produce for Skydance Sports.

Meloni is repped by Gersh.