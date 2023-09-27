Josh Glick Joins Brillstein Entertainment Partners

Josh Glick has joined Brillstein Entertainment Partners, TheWrap has learned. This will make him the first major hire since the company was acquired by Wasserman last week.

“We are thrilled to have Josh join Brillstein Entertainment Partners,” Cynthia Pett, Co-CEO of Brillstein Entertainment Partners said. “Everyone who has worked with him knows how passionately he represents his clients. With his longstanding relationships in the industry, he will be a valuable colleague to the rest of our management team.”

Glick brings with him a slew of talent such as Olivia Cooke, Diego Boneta, Common, Ruper Friend, Noah Jupe and Hikari. Following his tenure at Grandview, he will work under Brillstein co-CEOs Cynthia Pett and Jon Liebman.

Josh Glick spent eight years at Grandview, where he represented marquee talent and literary clients. Prior to that, he was an agent at the Gersh Agency.

The Grandview Partners declared that “Josh has always been and will continue to be a great friend and collaborator. We look forward to continuing to work with him, his clients, and our friends at Brillstein.”