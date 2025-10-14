Josh O’Connor Finds a New Home After Devastating Wildfires in ‘Rebuilding’ Trailer

In the trailer for “Rebuilding,” Josh O’Connor’s Dusty is forced to start over.

As a cowboy, Dusty lost both his home and his way of life after destructive wildfires tore through his farm, taking away the life he once knew. In the wake of this tragedy, Dusty relocates to a trailer community in a government campsite, where he, his ex-wife and their daughter discover a new community amid the wreckage.

A trailer for “Rebuilding,” distributed by Bleecker Street, released Tuesday morning, and gave audiences a new look at the November drama.

Joining O’Connor in the cast are Meghann Fahy, Kali Reis, Lily LaTorre and Amy Madigan — who recently made waves as Aunt Gladys in “Weapons.”

“I keep remembering things that are gone,” O’Connor’s Dusty says in the trailer. “It makes me feel like there are things we lost that I’ll never remember, you know?”

“Rebuilding” is the second feature from director/screenwriter Max Walker-Silverman, who released his directorial debut “A Love Song” in 2022.

The film first premiered at Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 26, 2025. It was notable timing, given the Southern California wildfires of January 2025 had yet to be fully contained (though, the movie takes place in Southern Colorado).

“Rebuilding” is one of many starring O’Connor in 2025. The actor leads “The Mastermind,” Kelly Reichardt’s new art heist thriller, which releases in theaters Friday. He is also set to be the protagonist of “Wake Up Dead Man,” the third film in Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” series, which releases in theaters in November and on Netflix in December. O’Connor also led Oliver Hermanus’ “The History of Sound,” which released in September.

“Rebuilding” will release in select theaters Nov. 14 before expanding nationwide Nov. 21.