‘Wake Up Dead Man’ Trailer: Daniel Craig Teams With Josh O’Connor to Solve a Holy Mystery

Ready to spend the holidays with Benoit Blanc?

The world-famous detective with the delicious Southern accent, played by Daniel Craig, who was introduced in 2019’s cozy whodunnit “Knives Out,” is back for the third film in the franchise, “Wake Up Dead Man.” The follow-up to 2022’s breezier “Glass Onion” just premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to glowing reviews, and will arrive in theaters on November 26, ahead of a December 12 debut on Netflix. But you don’t have to wait that long to get a taste of the private eye’s latest case. The brand-new teaser trailer was just released. Watch it below.

“It’s a murder dressed as a miracle,” Craig’s Blanc says in the trailer. We see a skull getting pulled out of the ooze, which establishes the darker, more somber tone. If “Glass Onion” was inspired by “The Last of Shiela” and “vacation mysteries,” then “Wake Up Dead Man” is clearly paying homage to classic Agatha Christie, with the author frequently referenced by Johnson and the early reviews.

The teaser trailer also gives a look at our potential murderers (or victims). And, keeping in line with the previous films in the franchise, it’s a very starry affair, with Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

The reviews for “Wake Up Dead Man” out of TIFF have been wildly positive. Our own review stated that “glorious, goofy gothic horror is the best ‘Knives Out’ movie yet.” “Although “Wake Up Dead Man” is the ‘Knives Out’ movie that’s most preoccupied with existential questions surrounding death, writer/director Rian Johnson’s third film in the series is also the one that’s most full of life,” our review wrote.

“Wake Up Dead Man” will be in theaters on November 26 and on Netflix on December 12.