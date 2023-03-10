“Scream VI” star Josh Segarra thinks the next “Scream” should be a musical: “Maybe Ghostface has some operatic talents we don’t know about?”

The sixth installment of “Scream” made its theaters-only premiere March 10. This time around, four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a brand new beginning in New York City. But things take a turn for the worse when they realize their new lives come with an all-new killer.

During an interview with Inverse, “Scream” franchise newcomer Seggaro pitched an idea for “Scream 7”: “If they could find the way in for a Scream musical, make the audience laugh and also be a little scared? Let’s go!” Segarra suggested. “Who knows? Maybe Ghostface has some operatic talents that we don’t know about.”

The movie stars Courtney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Hayden Panettiere, Samara Weaving, Jack Champion, Mason Gooding and Liana Liberato. However, not returning is “Scream” all-star Neve Campbell, who exited the franchise over a salary dispute. In an interview with Elle Magazine, Ortega reflected on the news.

“It was really unfortunate,” Ortega said. “Especially because Neve is the coolest, sweetest, most talented lady. The franchise wouldn’t be what it is without her.”