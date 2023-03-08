Scream VI

"Scream VI" (Paramount Pictures)

‘Scream VI’ Likely to Break Franchise Box Office Record – Even Without Neve Campbell

by | March 8, 2023 @ 4:55 PM

The first film in the meta-horror series without Sidney Prescott is tracking for a $35 million-plus opening weekend

After “Creed III” set a new opening weekend record for the “Rocky” spinoff series, Paramount/Spyglass’ “Scream VI” will have the chance to do the same for Wes Craven’s aggressively meta slasher horror series.

“Scream VI” is looking to top its predecessor’s $30 million opening weekend with a projected domestic launch of at least $35 million from 3,660 theaters, with some projections reaching as high as $40 million. The highest opening weekend in the franchise belongs to “Scream 3,” which was released in February 2000 and opened to $34.7 million, or $60.3 million in today’s dollars.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

