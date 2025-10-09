YouTube Creator Joshua Ovenshire Sets 10-Series Deal With V10 Entertainment | Exclusive

YouTube creator Joshua Ovenshire has inked a new 10-series slate deal with V10 Entertainment as part of the latter’s investment in vertical content from his production company The Jovenshire Inc., TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The Jovenshire Inc, which was founded and launched by Ovenshire in 2017, has produced content for platforms and brands including Smosh, Dungeons & Dragons and FailArmy. In addition to Dungeons & Dragons, notable credits include “Stuff of Legends” for Wizards of the Coast, “Worst Ways To Die” for ArcadeCloud and “Reasons Why…,” “Animals Undercover,” and “Womp & Co.” for Trusted Media Brands. Jovenshire also led the V10 Digital group which hosts “America’s Funniest Videos” and boasts over 100 million followers.

The company has recently become a major player in the micro drama space with ReelShort’s “Love Bombing.” In addition to the V10 deal, Jovenshire has two additional vertical series already in development.

“This is an exciting moment for creators,” Ovenshire said in a statement. “Audiences are consuming content in new ways, and with V10’s support, we’re in the perfect position to deliver the kind of shows that both reflect that shift and help lead it.”

The Jovenshire/V10 deal was brokered by Molly Simms of Del Shaw on behalf of V10 and Clarion Capital. John Begakis of AltView represented Jovenshire Productions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal with The Jovenshire Inc. comes on the heels of V10’s acquisition of the content production and rights management company Towerhouse in June. That deal will help V10 monetize and drive engagement around its IP portfolio, which includes over 2.6 million user-generated content videos.

“We back builder‑creators who treat vertical like a first‑class canvas. From Smosh and D&D to ReelShort, Joven launches formats fast and keeps quality high,” Towerhouse CEO and V10 Digital head Parker Jones said. “With V10’s distribution and data engine and Joven’s production instincts, we’re aiming to be the top producer of premium vertical series, unscripted and scripted.”

In 2022, the Clarion Capital-backed media group also acquired Vin Di Bona Productions, Venture 10 Studio Group, Fishbowl Media and the Clip Tiger companies. With a library of 2.8 million+ digital assets, V10 Networks creates over 250 hours of original content annually to program 44 owned FAST and digital channels.

“Joven is a forward thinking producer who has collaborated with some of the biggest creators and platforms. His work speaks for itself and V10 is excited to place a bet on The Jovenshire’s growth in both the premium vertical and traditional production areas,” V10 Entertainment CEO John Stevens said. “This investment will both help Jovenshire scale in this rapidly growing space and will help position our companies in such an exciting time in content creation.”