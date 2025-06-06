V10 Entertainment Acquires Ex-YouTube Exec Parker Jones’ Towerhouse | Exclusive

V10 Entertainment, the media company behind Venture 10 Studio Group, Vin Di Bona Productions and FishBowl Worldwide, has acquired content creation and platform management company Towerhouse.

Founded in 2021 by former YouTube and WarnerMedia executive Parker Jones, Towerhouse focuses on developing and monetizing premium YouTube channels for sports, fitness, racing and anime rights holders.

Clients the company has supported include the Women’s Sports Network (WSN), Comics Explained, Olympian gymnast Ian Gunther and former professional bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman. It also recently launched a strategic collaboration with sports technology company WSC Sports. Moving forward, Towerhouse said it would look to expand its presence in motorsports, anime and elite sports leagues.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

V10, which is backed by Clarion Capital, owns over 2.6 million user-generated content videos and controls distribution rights for ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

It also distributes a large IP portfolio across 27 digital channels, including over 1600 hours of owned content on FAST platforms, 35 seasons of “AFV,” The CW’s “Follow Me” and “Totally Funny Kids & Totally Funny Animals,” Peacock’s “Blue Collar Auction” and Fox’s “World’s Funniest Videos.”

Its slate of originals includes “AFV” spinoff “America’s Funniest People” for ABC, Prime Video’s true-crime procedural “The Inquisitors,” Discovery and Max’s “Wild & Weird,” Roku’s “Visionaries” with Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger and the upcoming live-boxing and MMA event series “Combat Kings.”

“Partnering with V10 gives us access to the largest clip library on the planet, along with all the technology and capabilities that come with it,” Jones said in a statement. “Towerhouse knows how to turn content libraries into growing, monetizable audiences—especially in sports and entertainment, where rights management and sustainable audience growth matter more than ever.”

The Towerhouse acquisition marks one of the first deals shepherded by Carter Skeath, who joined the media company as president in January from ViacomCBS Global Distribution. He oversees all of V10’s distribution, digital, FAST and original content production.

“As the industry shifts toward digital-first audiences, Towerhouse will be key in driving V10’s IP across channels,” Skeath said. “Parker and his team have refined a strategic content-driven approach that will expand V10’s offerings for traditional and digital partners seeking to build and optimize audience growth and engagement.”

Jones, who will remain CEO of Towerhouse following the acquisition, will report directly to Skeath and V10 CEO John Stevens. He will also spearhead further digital investments and partnerships by V10 as part of the deal.

“Parker is a best-in-class executive who knows the digital landscape incredibly well,” Stevens said in a statement. “In just a few years, he built a very successful company with a ton of momentum. V10 is making a big bet on Parker and his team with this investment, which aligns perfectly with our content strategy and elevates V10’s owned brands and channel services businesses during this transitional time in audience engagement.”

The deal was brokered by Sebastian Wulff and James Creech of Quartermast Advisors with David Hernand and Julian Alsarhn of Simpson Thatcher on behalf of V10 and Clarion Capital.