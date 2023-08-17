Joy Reid Relishes ‘Karmically Poetic’ Trump Indictment in Georgia: ‘Nature Is Healing’ (Video)

Joy Reid got out the proverbial push pins and red yarn on MSNBC to highlight all the ways the now four indictments against former President Donald Trump are all just spokes in a great wheel of cosmic justice. Or something like that.

“Can we just pause for a second on the karmic progression of all these cases? Just for a moment,” she said Wednesday night on “The Reid Out” – but instead of a moment, she did an entire segment on the callbacks and paybacks and twisty-turny switchbacks that criss-cross the Trump Criminal Indictment Universe.

“The Manhattan DA indictment humbled Trump in his hometown of New York City, forcing him to surrender near the same Manhattan Courthouse where the Central Park five, who Trump called to execute in a full-page ad, were tried,” she said.

That one may be a bit of a stretch, but Reid was just getting warmed up:

“Indictments two and three were brought by Jack Smith. During the time Rudy Giuliani was mayor of New York and presiding over a police department that specialized in police brutality, especially aimed at Black New Yorkers, that same Jack Smith prosecuted the cop who led the beating and torture of Haitian immigrant Abner Louima,” she said. “And who faced Jack Smith in federal court as one of the defense lawyers in that case? Trump’s lawyer in the E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse case, Joe Tacopina.”

Following along so far? It’s a bit complex, but it’s not like Reid is making this stuff up.

“You really cannot make this stuff up,” she continued, “but of all the indictments that Trump has faced, it is the indictment number four – Monday’s indictment in Georgia – that might be the most karmically poetic.”

Buckle up, here’s the big payoff:

“The prosecutor in that case is Trump’s least favorite kind of person – a Black woman with power,” she said. “His disdain comes across an unhinged screeds on Truth Social, to which his super fans respond by showering Fani Willis with the n-word. Trump and his 18 co-defendants are facing RICO charges, including Rudy Giuliani, who might be the world’s most ironic RICO defendant ever – given that he made a name for himself as a U.S. attorney prosecuting RICO cases against the five mob families in New York before he was mayor. His tactics helped earn Giuliani a reputation as a mob-buster along with – wait for it – a RICO pioneer.”

There you have it – a RICO pioneer falls to RICO statutes. It’s as if an occult hand is moving to make everything right again.

“Nature is healing,” Reid concluded.

Watch the entire segment in the video above.